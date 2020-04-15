Norman Ellis ‘Norm’ Sturdivant
Norman Ellis “Norm” Sturdivant, 80, of Guernsey, and the father of two Gillette residents, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland.
Norm was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Torrington, the son of Charles and Violet (Richardson) Sturdivant. He was raised and educated in Sunrise.
Mr. Sturdivant joined the U.S. Navy and served his country for three years. When he was honorably discharged from the service, he went to work at his brother’s body service shop before he returned to Guernsey to work at the Sunrise mine and then in construction.
He married Sharon Owens in June 1972.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting and telling stories that were very witty, and he was lucky while gambling.
He had a heart of gold and was very giving to anybody who crossed his path. He would do without to help someone that was having troubles.
Mr. Sturdivant is survived by four sons, including Gary Owens and Brian Sturdivant of Gillette; 13 grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; and two siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; and four siblings.
A celebration of life will take place this summer.
The Gorman Funeral Homes — Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.