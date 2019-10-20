Earl Duane Manous, 70, of Gillette, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Campbell County Health.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with David Taylor officiating.
He was born April 30, 1949, to Cecil Sid and Dorothy Juanita Manous. He was the youngest and last surviving of six children.
He completed 11 years of school and later received his GED.
In October 1968, he met the love of his life, Shirley. Shortly after meeting her, he went into the U.S. Marine Corp. While he was home on leave, they were married Aug. 17, 1970. They have three children together.
He worked for a short time for Bell and Mooney and Black Hills Trucking. He also worked for Amax, Cordero, North Antelope Rochelle and lastly at the Rawhide mine for a combined 30 years.
Every Fourth of July we would spend a week in the Big Horns with the whole family camping and enjoying each other’s company. He also enjoyed his rodeo days.
He tore up his knee in a wild cow milking. He also liked team roping and helping his friends with branding season.
He enjoyed riding his Harley, snowmobiles and four-wheelers, which happened to be his most favorite. He loved riding in the mountains, rock hounding, campfire shenanigans and being there with his family.
He loved to joke around and give everyone a hard time. That’s just who he was.
Most of all, he loved his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed everyone being together and all the fun we would have. Watching the grandkids play football, basketball and Whitney’s violin concerts brought him great joy.
He also was an avid Denver Broncos fan. He would watch every game even if he had to record it.
Earl is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Darren (Lisa); daughters, Amber (Dike) and Yvonne (Wes); grandchildren, Chris (Holly), Zach (Caitlin), Rory, Whitney (Colby) and Cody; and great-granddaughters, Harper and Brynlee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil; mother, Dorothy; twin brothers, Gordan and Gilbert; sisters, Ruth Shelstad, Glenda Martin and Fern Brown; a niece; a nephew; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be made in Earl’s name to benefit the American Legion Help A Vet Fund or Wyoming Crippled Children of Cheyenne.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.