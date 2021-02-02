Vernon Duane Rozema, 68, of Hot Springs, South Dakota, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in the Comfort Care Room at Monument Health Custer Hospital in Custer, South Dakota, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation and funeral services took place Jan. 20 at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
Committal services took place Jan. 21 in Rozet.
Vernon was born May 3, 1952, in Wheatland, Wyoming, to Don and Bessie Rozema and moved to Utah when he was 3 months old.
He chose to serve God at the age of 12 and was faithful to that choice to the end.
He married Marilyn Townsend, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Sept. 24, 1973. To this union three children were born.
Vernon was passionate about old cars, model train layouts and the trains that passed by his home.
He enjoyed working with his family in the construction industry, starting his own contracting business at 23 years old, Rozema Builders, where he employed several family members.
On Jan. 29, 1977, he had a snowmobile accident resulting in a traumatic brain injury. He suffered with this experience throughout the rest of his life.
He noticed every train that rolled by and counted each car in the manifest. He would point out every old car or truck in his line of sight. He enjoyed creating intricate designs that ended up on lots of stationery for the workers, family and friends.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Hot Springs; sons, Brad (PJ) of Buffalo and Brandon of Hill City, South Dakota; daughter, Marla (Tom) of Sheridan; siblings, Ron (Terri) of Riverton, Utah, Dori (Steve) Kapsimalis of Draper, Utah, Phyllis (Allen) Townsend of Rozet, Keith (Shelly) of Riverton, Utah and Loren (Shelley) of Lehi, Utah; eight grandchildren, Rosanna, Laurel, Heather and Lilli Rozema, Weston and Bailey Rozema, and Rye and Aida Bullick; and several nieces and nephews who played an important role in his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Bessie Rozema; and his brother, Dick Rozema.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
