Anna May
(Perkins) Dillie
Gillette resident Anna May (Perkins) Dillie, 74, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
She was born May 18, 1945, to Loren A. and Nora M. (Hilpiper) Perkins in Gillette.
She had many different jobs in her life, but the main one was housewife and mother.
Mrs. Dillie is survived by her husband, Valentine A.; sons, Valentine L. and Jason; daughters, Dawn, Nora, Nancy and Tanya, all of Gillette; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary and Glenn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both parents; and brother, Ronnie.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Condolences may be offered through Kane Funeral Home in Sheridan.
Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
