Pearl Wells
Pearl Wells, 95, a lifetime resident of Buffalo, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Amie Holt Care Center.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo Wesleyan Church with the Rev. William Dunlap officiating.
Visitation is from 1-9 p.m. Monday at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral.
Donations in Mrs. Wells’ memory may be made to the Wesleyan Church or the Johnson County Library to be used for the visually and hearing impaired.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com or attached to this service notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.