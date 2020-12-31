Memorial services for Barbara Sue Holdeman, 80, begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating.
Barbara was born May 3, 1940, in Sheridan to George and Irene Hunnell. She grew up in Sheridan and graduated from Sheridan County High School in 1958.
She attended Sheridan College, graduating in 1960 with an associate degree in education. She started her career by teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in Montana.
Barbara met Jim Holdeman in 1961 and they were married in July of that year. They started their family in 1964 with the birth of their first child, Ted. They added to their family with the birth of their daughter, Chris, in 1967, and second son, Roy, in 1970. She lived in Gillette until she and Jim divorced in 1982.
Barb went back to college in 1982 at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. She graduated in 1985, but instead of pursuing a teaching career, she began her many adventures.
She became a traveling photographer, worked as a clerk in a hardware store in Jackson, Wyoming, for 15 years and celebrated her 50th birthday while working in Antarctica. She also worked at Mount Pisgah Cemetery during her retirement years.
Her proudest profession was helping with her granddaughters, Marlee and Sawyer.
Barb loved the outdoors. Her hobbies included photography, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, camping or anything else that she could do outside. She also loved to paint, sing and play the piano. The mountains were her favorite place and she was always happy when she was close to them.
Barb is survived by her daughter, Chris (Tommy) Cheairs; son, Roy (Robbie) Holdeman; granddaughters, Marlee Holdeman, Sawyer Holdeman and Kamryn Holdeman; sister-in-law, Janet Clements; daughter-in-law, Becky Holdeman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverly Nelson; twin brother, George Hunnell; and son, Ted Holdeman.
Memorials may be made in Barb’s name to benefit Gillette Animal Shelter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
