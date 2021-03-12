Marion "Eyvonne" Schuricht, 91, of Moorcroft died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the Moorcroft Cemetery with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
She was born April 1, 1929, to Albert and Eva (Bowden) Evans in Gillette. She grew up on the family homestead near Oshoto.
She attended school in a one-room schoolhouse a mile away from the family home. She walked to school with her brothers, where she attended through the seventh grade. At the end of her eighth grade year, she had to pass the state test to get her diploma, which she did.
Her first two years of high school were spent at home enrolled in a correspondence course offered by Campbell County High School. For her last two years of high school, she was enrolled at Sundance High School 50 miles away from home.
She started to work for the forest ranger’s wife washing windows and cleaning in the government house where the rangers lived. In her senior year, she boarded at Dillon’s Boarding House for $30 a month and worked for Lee and Mildred Schloredt babysitting and housecleaning. There was no indoor plumbing, only outside privies.
She met Bernard Schuricht at a country dance in 1945. She graduated from high school May 22, 1947, and married Bernard on May 28, 1947, in Broadus, Montana. After a honeymoon to the West Coast, they lived on the family ranch where Mr. Schuricht was in the ranching business with his father.
She was content and happy being a homemaker and mother for many years. After her husband’s death in 2001, Mrs. Schuricht continued living at the family ranch until failing health prompted her to move to Primrose Retirement Community and eventually to the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
She enjoyed reading, cooking and baking (especially bread) and working in her yard. She was an avid quilter and made many handmade quilts throughout the years. She was a fabulous cook and was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Eyvonne is survived by her children, Jim Schuricht of Estes Park, Colorado, Donna Clarkson of Springdale, Washington, Kenneth Schuricht and Janet Kinstetter of Moorcroft; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents; four siblings; and a grandson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
