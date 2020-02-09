Wayne Roth
Former Gillette resident Wayne Roth, 65, of Bismarck, North Dakota, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway in Bismarck, with the Rev. Donald Dinger officiating.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday also at Parkway Funeral Service.
Burial is at Fairview Cemetery.
Condolences may be attached to this service time at gillettenewsrecord.com.
