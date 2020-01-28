Former Gillette resident Cynthia Jo Atchley Angell, 63, of Pinckney, Michigan, was called home to Jesus on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
She passed from ill health she fought for some years.
She grew up in Ashton, Idaho, but moved to Gillette in 1985. She worked for several banks in town, but worked most for Powder River Coal Co.
She had a passion for collecting and listening to music.
Cynthia leaves behind four sons and their families, Kelly Angell of Gregory, Michigan, Justin Angell of Island Park, Idaho, Shawn Angell of Sandpoint, Idaho, and Kalab Angell of Twin Falls, Idaho; and many grandchildren.
There to welcome her home were her parents; brothers; and daughter, Nasha. She ached at the loss of her daughter, so that will be a happy reunion indeed.
She takes with her our love and the promise to see her again in a better place. She will be missed. God bless and godspeed, Cynthia.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to help with funeral costs in care of Kelly Angell, 1739 Townview Lane, Gregory, MI 48137.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
