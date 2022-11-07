George Bramlet Irvin passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in his home in Manville, Wyoming. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Pier Funeral Home in Lusk. Interment will be in the Lusk Cemetery.
George was born Feb. 23, 1944, to Robert C. Irvin and Ida R. (Cross) Irvin in Mitchell, South Dakota. He was the oldest of five children. As a child he enjoyed spending time on his grandparents’ Lee and Lydia Cross, farm.
In 1962 George began to work on the Big Ben Dam in Chamberlain, South Dakota. He worked on the cement crew.
He entered the US Army on June 29, 1965, serving overseas in Korea. George received an honorable discharge on April 30, 1967.
George married Patricia Lou Zimmerman on July 24, 1968. To this union three children were born: Kristine Lynn, George Brian, and Daniel Ryan.
He spent 52 years in the oilfield, retiring in 2012. George was then bored, and began working for the Town of Lusk.
George is survived by his children: Kristine Irvin, George Brian Irvin, and Daniel Irvin; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
