Yvonne Fleck, 71, of Rozet died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Gillette to John P. and May O. (Martens) Fox. She was homeschooled through the eighth grade and then graduated from Upton High School in 1968.
Shortly after graduation, she married Tim Fleck and they had three children, Kathy, Yvette and John. She was so proud to become a grandmother and the pinnacle was joining the great-grandparents circle.
Mrs. Fleck was a master at pieced quilts and hand embroidery. Genealogy was a passion of hers.
She is survived by her husband, Tim; three children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mayleen Trigg of Casper and Ruth McNally of Rozet.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Claralee Dillinger.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
