Stewart E. ‘Stu’ Hackett
Former Gillette resident Stewart E. “Stu” Hackett, 72, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Stewart was born to Allan and Clara “Peg” (Morris) Hackett in Gillette in 1947, and grew up in the rugged oil field town of Midwest, where he attended and graduated from Midwest High School.
After completing an electrical apprentice program in Casper, he moved with his wife, Jackie, and their two children to Gillette, where he worked as an electrician, built a log home and raised his family.
He enjoyed hounds, horses, gospel music, taking photos and fishing in the Big Horn Mountains. He was his kids’ biggest fan and did all he could to provide for and support them in their endeavors, especially rodeo.
He loved all things country and had a deep faith in the Lord, which led him to create Country Life Ministries in 1985 to share the gospel and “good news” of God’s redeeming love through his personal testimony and music.
In 1991, he went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad as a master electrician, which took him to Kansas City, Missouri, where he met and married his wife, Lella. They built a home and he took great pride in his job keeping the railroad bridges operating for trains and barges on the Missouri River.
His awareness and actions earned him BNSF’s On Guard Employee of the Year Award in 2006 for thwarting terrorist activity. He retired from the railroad in 2013, but kept busy working on their acreage, caring for his horses and making trips to visit family in Wyoming and Montana.
He was a man of his word with a kind heart who was always eager to help someone in need, and he will be greatly missed.
Stewart is survived by his wife, Lella; brothers, Gerald Morris and Bobbe Hackett; children, Shannon Tarter and Justin Hackett; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; along with many good friends.
A celebration of life will be at later date in the summer.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Mr. Hackett’s name to P.O. Box 397, Ashland, MT 59003.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
