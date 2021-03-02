Charles Mitts, 73, of Sundance died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Crook County Hospital in Sundance.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance. Services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crook County Central Office gymnasium in Sundance.
Burial will follow at Green Mountain Cemetery in Weston County.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
