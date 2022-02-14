Marvin Lloyd Herman, 90, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at High Plains Community Church in Gillette with Reverend Dan Morgan officiating.
Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with burial at Mount Pisgah Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. with military honors provided by American Legion Post #42.
Marvin was born Oct. 7, 1931, to Leonard and Irene Herman in Kulm, North Dakota. He graduated from high school in McLaughlin, South Dakota, in May of 1949.
He joined the Army in 1954 where he attended basic training at Fort Riley in Kansas. Thereafter, he was stationed at Fort Justice Virginia and then Alaska.
He attended Electronics School in Denver, Colorado, in 1958 and opened Gillette Electronics on Gillette Avenue that same year where he did business for 30 years with his father-in-law A.D. Gaddis. After “retiring,” he worked for the Gillette Golf Course from 1988-2017.
Marvin married Sandy Herman in May of 1998 and at the time of his death lived in Gillette with her. Marvin was previously married to Deanna Herman from October 1956 until her passing on Oct. 8, 1997.
He spent many winters in Arizona, where he enjoyed his favorite pastime of golfing. He also enjoyed fishing, dancing and being a Master Gardener. Marvin lived a full and long life on his terms.
He is survived by his children, Jerry and Wendy Herman, Nancy Reynolds and Susan and Keith Riggle; brother Garey Herman; wife, Sandy and her children, Doug Briggs, John Briggs, Gerri Bannister and Drew Lager; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his first wife; and one grandchild.
Memorials in Marvin’s name are established to benefit the Pilots For Christ, Gillette, Wyoming. Donations can be sent in Marvin’s name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Please visit gilllettememorialchapel.com to share your memories and condolences.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
