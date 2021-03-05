Lawrence "Larry" Patrick Flanagan, 93, of Gillette died Monday, March 1, 2021, in Gillette of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. March 12 at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Oak Creek, Colorado, with burial to follow at South Routt Cemetery in Yampa, Colorado.
He was born Dec. 25, 1927, in San Bernardino, California, to Elmore "Bud" and Sue (O’Toole) Flanagan.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946-48. He earned a degree in restaurant management from Denver University.
Mr. Flanagan moved to Colorado in 1949 when his father bought the Eagle Rock Lakes fishing resort in Yampa.
In spring 1959, he met Pauline Vak. They were married Sept. 12, 1959, and had three children.
In 1971, the couple took over the Eagle Rock Lakes and lived there until they retired in 1995.
In 2000, they moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona. In 2018, they moved to Gillette to be closer to family.
Mr. Flanagan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pauline; children, Kathleen Albin of Wright, Sharon Flanagan of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Mike Flanagan of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and younger sister, Patsy.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Flanagan wished for donations to be made to Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation, c/o GrandKids in honor of Larry Flanagan, P.O. Box 883415, Steamboat Springs, CO 80488.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
