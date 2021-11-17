Barbara A. Marrs, 65, of Gillette died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in her home due to complications of COVID-19.
She was born Dec. 31, 1955, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Don and Mary Burrows, one of seven children.
She finished school in Staples, Minnesota, where she met and married Robert "Bob" Worden. They had three sons, Chad, James and Jason. In 1980, they followed the railroad to Gillette where they then had two more children, Lacy and Justin "Boone." They later divorced.
She met and married Marvin Marrs who helped her to raise her children. They too divorced after several years.
She found happiness and love in Rick Floyd. She thoroughly enjoyed her time with Rick and his two sons along with the ranch life. She loved the ranch, the animals and the work that went with it, spending eight years of her life at the ranch.
Ms. Marrs loved laughing and having a good time. She could often be heard out-laughing everyone. She loved the outdoors, especially the mountains and loved horses and riding when she was able. Later in life, her grandchildren, and more recently, great-granddaughter brought her much joy and happiness.
She is survived by five siblings, all of Minnesota; her children; Chad, James and Jason Worden, Lacy Husted and Justin "Boone" Worden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one infant brother.
Services will take place at a later date, following cremation.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
