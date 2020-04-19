Former Gillette resident Lawrence J. Overton, 89, was called home to the Lord Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Larry grew up in Waterbury, Connecticut, and graduated high school in 1949. He was nicknamed “Oley” by his classmates and was said to be a “philosophic lad” who made the math professor hustle.
Larry had plans to attend college; however, in 1950, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve and later deployed to serve his country in the Korean War on an aircraft carrier.
He did not talk much about the war, but would reminisce about climbing up the conning tower of the carrier late at night to watch the moonlit waves dance on the sea. He was honorably discharged in 1954.
Larry married his wife, Paula, in May 1964 and they had three children.
He worked at the Sandia National Laboratories as an engineering technician in the 1950s and 1960s, publishing several internal research articles on ferroelectric devices and the effects of neutron radiation.
He also published for the Institute of Electronic and Electrical Engineers regarding gamma ray dosimetry. He re-enlisted from 1966-1976. In 1976, he again was honorably discharged from the Navy as an ATC, aviation electronics technician, Chief Petty Officer.
After serving his country in several locations, both abroad and in the United States, Larry moved his family to Gillette, where he worked as an electrician for several of the coal mines in the area.
He also was an assistant professor in Colorado and Wyoming. He enjoyed teaching and helping others learn. He retired from Triton “Buckskin” Mine and remained in the Gillette area for several more years.
He made many friends wherever he went, and in 1985 gave his life to Jesus and spent the remaining years, up to his death, sharing the gospel of Christ with others through Bible studies, sharing his testimony and participating with church groups. He wanted everyone to know Jesus willingly came to this earth out of God’s great love for us, suffered, died and rose again to give us the free gift of salvation!
Larry is survived by his three children, Cyndi Anderson, Mike Overton and Tracy Overton; and five grandchildren.
He was a very kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed.
He was laid to rest with military honors in Black Hills National Cemetery.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
