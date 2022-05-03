Patrick Eldridge, 63, of Gillette died Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.
Patrick Wayne Eldridge was born June 3, 1958, to Doran F. and Cony Mae Eldridge. He lived in Mills, Wyoming, until June 1965, when his family moved to Gillette.
He attended school in Gillette and then graduated from Dental Lab Trade School in South Dakota. He moved around quite a bit and eventually came back to Gillette.
Mr. Eldridge moved into Pioneer Manor in 2008 and then the Legacy due to health issues relating to MS and diabetes. He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt.
Patrick is survived by his sister, Kathleen Warfield of Gillette; brother, Thomas of Hurricane, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael Eldridge.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.