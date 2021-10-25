Verl “Red” LeRoy, 81, of Wright died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Verl Bruce LeRoy, known to his friends and family as "Red," was born April 22, 1940, to Newell and Alice (Johansen) LeRoy in Huntington, Utah. He was raised and educated in Huntington.
Shortly after graduation, he married and started his family. He spent many years in Huntington and later Provo, Utah, before coming to Wyoming in the early 1980s.
In 1983 he began work at Bear Lodge in the Big Horns. It was there that he met his wife Donna Logan. They were married in 1984 and moved to Wright.
Mr. LeRoy had a 15-year career with the highway department before he was forced to retire due to his health. He eventually returned to work as a bus driver for Coach USA and later the Campbell County School District as an activities bus driver.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and was a talented woodworker and a gun enthusiast. He liked to reload his own shells. He was a Boy Scout leader and assisted many young men earning their Eagle Scout status.
He and Donna were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"Red" is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Becky Chandler, Verl Jon LeRoy both of Utah, Tammara LeRoy, Dustin Logan and Amy Saldivar, all of Gillette; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Duane LeRoy and Richard LeRoy; sisters, Shanda Evans and Rhonda Grange all of Utah; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parent; two children; two brothers; and two sisters.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
