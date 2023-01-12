Beverly ‘Bev’ Marie (Gustafson) Suedkamp
Beverly “Bev” Marie (Gustafson) Suedkamp went peacefully with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her home while having a sleepover with her daughter.
Bev was born Oct. 10, 1947, to Hank “Gus” Gustafson and Eva Marie (Rhoads) Gustafson in Gillette. Bev was a daddy’s girl and loved to go to the ranch, hunt and camp with him.
She became a big sister to Bobbi Jo, Bill, Jerry “Gus” and Lori. Bev was a feisty sibling, with too many stories to share. All we know is, you didn’t want to be on her bad side as a kid.
Bev married Greg Marsh in October of 1966. To this union two children were born. Shawn Marsh in August of 1968 and Kodi (Marsh) Cowen in August of 1971. The family resided in rural Campbell County, Spearfish, South Dakota, and Brighton, Colorado. They enjoyed rodeo and ranch life, family, and outdoor activities. Bev loved to attend high school rodeos to watch Shawn and his close friends compete.
In November 1986, Bev married her best friend and soulmate, William (Dr. Bill) Suedkamp. Bill and Bev made their home in Gillette, later fulfilling their dream of purchasing a ranch west of Gillette on Wild Horse Creek. Bev gained two bonus sons of this union, Will and Mike Suedkamp.
In 1989, Bev became a doting grandmother to Austin Cowen and in 1992, to Dalton Cowen. Bev was her grandsons’ biggest fan, watching them play basketball, tennis and their true passion, baseball. “Gran” was known to slip the boys some money when she hugged them good-bye.
Bev enjoyed trips with her sisters, her daughter, and many friends. She enjoyed her flowers and loved all animals; especially her dogs, cats, chickens, lambs and baby calves in the spring. She was an avid watcher of all wildlife and birds.
Bev was known for her frequent trips to town for a fountain vanilla Pepsi. She could also be found in the “scooter” with Shawn for quality time checking fences, water and general ranch operations. Bev loved to go to the mountains with Kodi. She loved the sound of the creeks running, seeing the wildflowers in the spring and the turning of fall colors, especially the aspens.
Bev will best be remembered for her courage and loving and giving spirit. She loved fiercely and unapologetically, a true original and now an angel. She never wanted for anything but would give anybody everything.
Her legacy lives on through her son, Shawn; daughter, Kodi; bonus sons, Will (Jay) Suedkamp, and Mike (Darci) Suedkamp; siblings, Bobbi Jo (Jim) Noecker, Bill (Beckie) Gustafson, Jerry “Gus” (Tina) Gustafson, and Lori (Dennis) Geiss; grandsons, Austin (Shelby) Cowen, and Dalton (Elenna) Cowen; great-grandchildren, Kai, Kenley and Kase Cowen and Linden Cowen; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
She was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband, Bill; parents, Hank and Eva Marie; sister-in-law, Rena Marsh, niece, Shanie Patterson; great-grandson, baby Will James Cowen; mother-in-law, Betty Dorr, father-in-law, Delmer Marsh; and her ride-or-die friend, Stevie Wilson.
John 14:27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, I give unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
There will be a private celebration at a later date.
Memorials in Bev’s name are suggested to benefit Fur Kids Foundation. Donations and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
What a wonderful obituary! Bev was full of life and love for her family! She will be missed.
