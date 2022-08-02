Donald Edward Hermann Sr., 86, of Vernal, Utah, died Friday, July 29, 2022, with his family by his side.
Funeral services begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 with a visitation from 1:45-2:45 p.m., all at the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home, 410 North 800 West in Vernal, Utah.
Burial begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, 804 S. Emerson Ave. in Gillette with Military Honors by the American Legion Post 42.
