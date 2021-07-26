Roy Andrew Borgialli, 86, of Newcastle died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Weston County Manor in Newcastle of complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at First United Methodist Church in Newcastle with Pastor Ron Sample officiating.
He was born Aug. 6, 1934, to Lorena (Weaver) and Joe Borgialli as the fifth of seven children in a rock house on the Borgialli ranch 18 miles southwest of Newcastle.
He spent his early years on the ranch, where he attended the Borgialli Country School through eighth grade. After that, he was bused to Newcastle High School, where he graduated in 1953. He was an active member of both 4-H and FFA.
On Jan. 3, 1954, he married the love of his life, Shirley Hansen.
He made his life’s career in the oil field and worked for Newcastle Refinery, Osage Refinery and Meridan Oil. He retired in 1996.
As an active member of the Newcastle community, he helped to purchase the first TVs for the Newcastle Hospital as a member of the Odd Fellows, helped to organize the volunteer fire truck in his community and was a longtime member of the Salt Creek Water District.
Mr. Borgialli and Shirley also were members of the Tangle Foot Square Dance Club for more than 25 years and traveled many places with the group.
After retirement, he spent his time traveling and visiting family and friends. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending many of their events.
Roy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley; sister, Minnie Quick of Newcastle; sons, Ron of Laramie and Dennis of Wright; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lorena; grandparents, Andrew and Nettie Weaver (Linn), and Charlie and Rena Borgialli; brothers, Charles, George, Jim and Clarence; and sister, Joanne Day.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
