On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Rhett Damon Hines, a son and grandson of the High Plains, crossed over; his passing robbed us all of his deep love and incredibly warm heart as well as his immense whit, charm and infectious smile.
Memorial services are from 2-6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Prairie Sky Venue (formerly Bethlehem Church), south of Gillette, and from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Wildcatter Club in Laramie.
Rhetter, to those who knew him, was born, July 11, 1973, in Campbell County Hospital and raised on a sheep/cattle ranch 44.95 miles south of town in the shadow of the Pumpkin Buttes, the third son of Bill and Judy.
He shared an idyllic rural youth with his brothers, Dwight and Richard, riding horses, shooting BBs at frogs in the septic pond, racing motorcycles, and blowing up green Army-men with firecrackers.
He attended Cactus and Savageton rural elementary schools before moving to town for school in the fourth grade; there he studied at Stocktrail Elementary, Sage Valley Junior High, and Campbell County High School, earning varsity letters in wrestling and soccer.
After graduating from CCHS in 1991, Rhett attended the University of Wyoming, where he first encountered the sport of rugby, which would become one of the passions of his life. It was on the rugby pitch (and at the Alibi Bar!) that young-man Rhetter found the belonging and accomplishment he sought through the spirit and camaraderie of the UW Rugby Club.
Upon finishing his degree in Animal Science in 1995, Rhett and several mates continued their rugby careers at the Boulder Rugby Football Club in Colorado. This experience led to the opportunity for him and his lifelong friend Dax McCarty to spend a season playing rugby in Scotland in 1997-98. It was a formative moment for Rhett to live aboard in one of the lands of his ancestors; he always enjoyed recounting tales of his time in his grandmother’s Highland home.
Back stateside Rhett returned to UW to pursue a degree in engineering, completing his studies in two years. In the process, Rhett met the love of his life, Kate, in 2000 in Longmont, Colorado where the two of them would make their life together, marrying in 2006, and having their sons, Finn and Will. It was in his role as husband and father that Rhett found his greatest joy and he always put them first.
In his 20s, Rhett, an avid outdoorsman, developed into quite a rafter, fly-fisherman, and rock/mountain climber; as the latter, he accomplished a number of significant climbs in Wyoming including the Grand Teton and Devils Tower, as well as Black Tooth in the Cloud Peak Wilderness.
In 2001, Rhett began his career as a civil engineer with States West in Cheyenne, working principally as a project manager helping the firm develop and complete major water projects across the state such as the High Savory Dam, outside of Saratoga. Later, he took his experience to a firm in Longmont, where he developed and rebuilt water infrastructure for irrigation companies and municipalities up and down the Front Range.
He was especially proud of the significant projects he designed and built helping Boulder County recover from the devastating floods of 2013. In 2019, Rhett achieved another major career accomplishment when he and two colleagues started their own firm, Summit Engineering.
Rhett is survived by his parents; wife and sons; and brother, Dwight.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard; and his grandparents.
He will be forever in our hearts.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
