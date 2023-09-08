Mary Jeanette Theresa (Bocash) Avery, 90, of Sundance, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, of natural causes at her care facility in Sundance.
Jeannette was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Londonderry, New Hampshire, the eighth of 10 children to Alfred Bocash and Malvina (Bilodeau) Bocash.
Mrs. Avery's joy came from her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was a loyal, strong, selfless, and amazing mother.
Throughout her working years, she had many jobs, but her favorite was working for the State of New Hampshire in the lab. She was a hard worker and retired at age 70.
Mrs. Avery's hobbies included reading, bowling, and crocheting. She treasured spending time with her family and going on cruises.
Jeannette is survived by her husband of 71 years, Gerald Avery; son, Jerry Avery of Moorcroft; daughter, Ann Cournoyer of Moorcroft; sisters, Lucille Bourgeois and Cecile Demers; five grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Jeannette's name to: Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.