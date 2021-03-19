Barbara Louise (Gilbert) Hoppe, 76, of Gillette died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Campbell County Hospital of respiratory failure. Virgil, her loving husband of 56 years, was at her side.
A funeral mass begins at 11 a.m. today at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.
Cremation has taken place and burial of her ashes will be in the possession of Virgil Hoppe, alongside her deceased son, Daniel Hoppe.
She was born Feb. 5, 1945, in Portland, Maine, to Ivan and Virginia (Clark) Gilbert. She had her primary schooling in Freeport, Maine.
She married Virgil Hoppe in Bruinswick, Maine, on Feb. 11, 1967. He joined the Air force and they traveled to numerous Air force bases until they finally found a home in Fairbanks, Alaska, where they spent their next 30 years.
In her career, she worked in retail sales as a Nordstrum retail sales associate and a Tananna Chiefs conference clerk.
After retiring in 2005, they moved to Mellen, Wisconsin, where they remained until 2011, when they relocated to Gillette.
Mrs. Hoppe loved to sing, dance and listen to music. With the voice of an angel, she would light up the room with her melody and her spirit. She also enjoyed hunting and competition shooting with her husband.
She was a wonderful mother, a loving wife and she was very dedicated to her faith. She had a smile that would light up a room and a big heart full of kindness and love.
She lived and enjoyed life to the fullest. She is dearly missed by family and friends.
Mrs. Hoppe is survived by her husband, Virgil Hoppe; sons, John Hoppe and Sean Hoppe; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Campbell County Memorial Hospital for their care and attentiveness to Barbara’s needs during her stay there.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
