Carolyn (Warner) Gross, 57, of Gillette died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital after suffering a major stroke.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. April 10 at High Plains Community Church.
Mrs. Gross made many connections and touched the lives of countless people in the community from her years working at Home Depot, Menards, Campbell County High School and running Carolyn’s Cubs daycare.
She enjoyed painting, photographing nature, camping with family, spending time with her children and grandchildren and taking care of the animals on the small farm just outside Gillette.
She is survived by her husband, Pete, of 34 years; children, Cassie, Matt, Dan and Jamie; sister, Rowena; brothers, Don and Bruce; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both her parents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
