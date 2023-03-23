Richard R. Holcombe, 82, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Dick was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Russell Edgar Holcomb and Lillian May McElroy. He went to high school at Sheridan High School and graduated in 1958.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964. He worked for Halliburton Serves for 40 years as a mechanic, supervisor, superintendent and regional manager.
He enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting, reloading ammo, restoring old tractors, motorcycles, and cars, rebuilding engines, photography and gardening.
He is survived by his companion, Dixie Meadows of 34 years; son, Edward; daughters, Brenda Neether, Christine Reid and Sharon Herrman; son-in-law, Dale Herrman; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces, Elaine Andrews and Patricia Rincon.
A celebration of life will take place in Casper. Further details will follow.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 S. Wilson Street, Casper, WY 82601.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
