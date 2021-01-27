Anthony "Tony" Polanchek, 75, of Gillette died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with a vigil starting at 6.
Tony was born July 5, 1945, in Dickinson, North Dakota, the third of five children to Frank and Joyce Reul Polanchek. He was raised in the Belfield community.
Tony was drafted into the Army in December 1965 through December 1967, serving in the Vietnam War. He was very proud of his country and being able to serve it.
He had several nephews of whom he was so proud because of their military service.
Upon returning, he met the love of his life, Richelia "Richie" Kessel, and after a very short courtship they were married at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Sept. 26, 1970. They spent 50 wonderful years making a lifetime of memories with so many friends and family.
He worked in all aspects of the oil and gas industry throughout his life, retiring from Anadarko in 2007.
Upon retirement, he enjoyed taking care of his grandchildren. They were both the apple of his eye! He loved those two babies more than anything and would be there for them at the drop of a hat. He loved taking them on many camping adventures.
He also enjoyed taking care of his wife and spoiling her rotten. He loved spending time in the Big Horn Mountains, Keyhole and Lake DeSmet. Camping, boating, fishing and ATV riding were his favorite pastimes, and he also enjoyed reading and watching old Westerns.
Tony was a proud lifetime member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church, the VFW, the American Legion and Knights of Columbus.
Tony is survived by his wife, Richelia "Richie"; two daughters, Toni Jo (Alan) Sweet and grandson, Michael of Casper and Tonya (Chris) Adam and granddaughter, Haddie of Billings, Montana; sister, Eva (Monte) Brimmer; brother, Rodney Polanchek; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who were very dear to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David "Shorty" Polanchek; sister, Geraldine "Dolly" Buzalsky; nephew, Jed Polanchek; and niece, Rhonda Buzalsky.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.