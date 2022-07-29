Funeral services for Michial Brown, 56, of Gillette begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Michial DeWayne Brown was born Dec. 6, 1965, the son of Don and Betty Brown and Kathy Izzard in Gillette.
Known to his friends and family as Mike, he was raised and educated in Gillette. Mike attended Mrs. Reimer's private kindergarten class, followed by elementary school and then attending and graduating from Campbell County High School.
After graduation, Mike attended Casper College for a time. He returned to Gillette and joined the workforce, working in the oilfield, driving truck for several years and later going to work at local coal mines until the time of his death.
Mike enjoyed playing his guitar and golfing, but his favorite pastime was his motorcycle.
Mike is survived by his mother, Betty, and her special friend, Randy Hayden; Kathy and Dewy Izzard; brothers, Paul Brown and Billy Brown; grandmother, Vera Brown; aunt, Joyce (Albert) Bell; uncle, Rex (Kathy) Brown; niece, Rayne Brown; nephews, Darin Brown and Tucker Brown; as well as many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Brown Jr.; grandfather, Donald Brown Sr.; and cousins, Joe Brown and Gary Bell.
Memorials are suggested to benefit Campbell County Suicide Coalition, donations can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Memories and condolences also may be shared at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
