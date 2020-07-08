Kathleen Ann (Kane) Reynolds, 73, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Casper.
Funeral services for Kathleen Reynolds begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Family Life Church with the Rev. Marty Crump officiating. Burial is at 1 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
People are encouraged to view the service streamed live at gillettememorialchapel.com with a link attached to Kathleen’s obituary page.
She was born Nov. 24, 1946, to Frank and Ollie (Wright) Kane in Douglas.
A Wyoming native, Kathleen and her six siblings lived with their parents at the ranch in southern Campbell County. She attended Highway School and then Gillette Elementary and Gillette High School.
Kathleen married Clark Reynolds on Oct. 5, 1962, at the Presbyterian Church in Gillette.
They worked for the Marquiss Ranch south of Gillette then leased the Hamm place North of Rozet.
They had their first son, Frank Clark, on Dec. 23, 1967. Their second son, Quentin Lee, was born March 23, 1971.
Clark and Kathleen moved to the KC Ranch in 1980.
Kathleen drove a school bus for Campbell County School District for 35 years. She began her career by buying her first bus and contracting to the school district. She hauled and loved many children over the years, including her three grandchildren. Route #39 will always remind us of her.
Kathleen was very active in organizing community youth events, including the Little Levi Rodeo, the Campbell County Fair and Top Hands 4-H Club, as well as community events for all, including the Wyoming Reined Cowhorse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity, Campbell County Cowbells/Cattlewomen and Northeast Wyoming Furniture Refinishers.
She will always be fondly remembered for KR Concessions where she had many, many concessions stands or catering events at anything that would hire her. She had many loyal customers over the years and enjoyed her visits with each of them.
Clark and Kathleen have three grandchildren, Shawn Robin Chape (31) of Walgett, New South Wales Australia, and Quincy Reynolds (19) and Kashton Reynolds (15) of Rozet.
Her grandchildren “cousins” were the highlight of her life. She loved having them around and loved to tell stories about her time spent with them.
Kathleen was a busy woman, but never too busy to attend rodeos, basketball games, wrestling, soccer or any other event that her grandchildren participated in.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Clark of Rozet; her son, Frank Reynolds of Rozet; her daughter-in-law Jana Reynolds of Gillette; her son and daughter in-law, Quentin and Kathy Reynolds of Rozet; three grandchildren; one sister, Myra Addison; one sister-in-law, Patsy Kane; brothers-in-law and their spouses, Aldin and Sharon Reynolds, Chuck and Sandra Reynolds, John and Sally Reynolds, Dan and Susan Reynolds, Harry and Diana Reynolds, and Kelly and Leslie Reynolds; one brother-in-law, Gary Swingholm; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; three sisters, Mary Zoe Allee, Karan McCurley and Joy Voiles; one brother, Frank Kane; two brothers-in-law, Doyle McCurley and Rodney Addison; one sister-in-law, Barbara (Reynolds) Swingholm; and her father- and mother in-law, Clark and Katie Reynolds.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
