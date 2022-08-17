Erica Marie "Smilie" Azure, 42, of Gillette, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends, of cancer.
Funeral services begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Church at the Barn, 2 W. McKenzie Road in Gillette with Mike Morrison officiating. Reception afterwards at the Sundance Lounge, 1020 U.S. Hwy 14-16 in Gillette.
Erica was born Oct. 18, 1980, in Casper, Wyoming, and was the oldest of three children born to Eric and Ginger Fleming. She was raised in Casper and Las Vegas, Nevada, and graduated from high school in Wyoming.
She married the love of her life, Patrick Scott Azure on Nov. 14, 2008, but celebrated 18 years of happiness together.
She and her husband, Scott, were heavily involved with the Affiliates Motorcycle Club in Gillette. Mrs. Azure lived by the motto: “Be strong. You never know who you’re going to inspire.” Throughout her life she never met a stranger, she loved camping, fishing, riding her side-by-side and motorcycles, tie-dye, glitter, and attending all types of concerts with family and friends.
She was a fierce fighter of cancer and a supporter of patients who were also fighting the disease. She also helped organize fundraisers to help others during their cancer fight.
Erica is survived by her husband, Scott; children: stepson, Justin, Halle Aasen, Gabe and Zach of Gillette; parents, Eric and Ginger Fleming of Casper; grandfather, Newt Weber of Casper; sister, Kayla Fleming of Casper; brother, Cody Fleming of Casper; and several other family members.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lois Weber; one uncle; and one aunt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northeast Wyoming (NEW) Community Health Foundation’s Cancer Care Committee at newcommunityhealth.org or 307-257-7057.
Cremation services were handled by Gillette Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
