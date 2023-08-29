Grant Jonathan Gerk, 38, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at his home in Casper, Wyoming.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Upper Ag Building – Wyoming State Fairgrounds, 400 West Center Street, Douglas, Wyoming, with Reverend Tom Ketner of Christ Episcopal Church officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery with military honors accorded by Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and the Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial to War Fighter Overwatch in care of UniWyo Credit Union, 239 South Fourth Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com.
