Margaret "Margie" Lamora (Tanner) Nauta, 74, of Evansville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at University Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
A celebration of life begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Faith Bible Chapel in Casper.
Margie was born July 28, 1946, the oldest daughter to Harold A. Tanner and Virgene L. (Schlattman) Tanner in Sheridan. Her sister, Jerri Jill Wright lives in Kaycee with her husband, Jack.
Margie attended school in the Gillette area. Upon graduation from Gillette High School she moved to Denver to attend Denver University for the goal of receiving an accounting degree.
After graduating from DU she earned her Central Public Accounting license. Margie worked for several different companies ranging from the FAA, starting her own accounting firm, several years in the oil and gas industry, and was a licensed pilot.
On Feb. 22, 1980, she married Carl E. Nauta in Glendo.
Carl and Margie have five children, daughter, Rene Nauta of Casper (daughter, Teasa Nauta of Cheyenne and son, Tanner Nauta of Lexington, Oklahoma), son, David (Melinda) Nauta of Manassas, Virginia (daughter, Tiffanie Austin of New Hampshire, daughter, Shaelin Nauta of Harrisonburg, Virginia, daughter, Elizabeth Thacker of Winchester, Virginia, and son, Brian Thacker of Westminster, Colorado), son, Justin (Christina) Nauta (and son, Casey) of Spearfish, South Dakota, son Kirby Nauta of Spearfish (daughter, Stacy (Zack) Wall and their three children of Las Vegas Nevada, son, Branden Nauta of Las Vegas) and daughter, Susan Ditson of Greely, Colorado (son, Kyle and Neal of Greeley).
Carl and Margie settled in the Douglas area and together ran Skylark Construction Company for several years. While running their company they would often travel with their younger children all over the wonderful state of Wyoming while completing several different types of asphalt paving jobs.
Margie could be found in the office or out on the job site either driving a dump truck, a roller, or a variety of different jobs that needed to be filled.
Both Carl and Margie were heavily involved in the First Baptist Church in Douglas from teaching Sunday School, being involved in church music, or being on the Deacon and Deaconess Board for the Church. Margie found great strength and peace in her personal relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
No matter the challenges she faced she was always a strong woman of faith. In their later years of life Carl and Margie settled in Evansville.
During her life she could be seen at any activity that involved her grandchildren, her nieces and extended family. From football games, other sporting events, rodeos, FFA events, or livestock shows, she was there.
She also loved to crochet blankets for several family members with the help from her dear friend, Donna Heald. Margie was very passionate about her family and her faith. She will be missed by all that loved her.
Margie is survived by her husband of 40 years; their five children; sister, Jerri Wright and her husband, Jack and their five children, Tim and Jackie Reimler, Barny and Kaylee Long, Breanna Reimler all of Buffalo, and Lee and Linda Nauta of Colorado; aunt, Leta Tanner and her son, Richard Tanner of Texas; Tim and Dahlia Chenoweth and their family of Casper; Nick and Riley Edelman of Hulett, Jase Wright and Lisa Hill of Kaycee; and several nieces and nephews; as well as extended family members and friends that touched her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandchild; one uncle; and a cousin.
Memorials and condolences may be given in her name to Rene’ Nauta at 10700 Central Park Ave, Evansville, Wyoming 82636.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
