John R. Larsen, 69, of Newcastle, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Church on the Hill with Pastor Bill Haley officiating. Burial is at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.
He was born Sept. 14, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the Rev. Robert and Edith Larsen. As a child, he lived in Bessemer, Michigan, Bridgewater, South Dakota, and Cambria, Wisconsin.
Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served his country for four years as a heavy equipment operator in Vietnam. After his military service, he moved to South Dakota and worked for the South Dakota Highway Department.
He was married to his first wife and had a son, David.
He then moved to Newcastle, where he hauled jet fuel from the refinery to Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, South Dakota.
Over the years, he drove for numerous other trucking companies and then decided to buy his own semitrailer and drove over the road for four years.
In July 1984, he married Jenelle Williams of Newcastle in a beautiful setting at Mallo on the western slope of the Black Hills. They had been married for 36 years.
He was a dedicated, hardworking commander of the VFW in Newcastle for four years and helped procure donations for veterans and 4-H groups. He enjoyed reading to 4-H kids, especially the story of the meaning of the Poppy flower to veterans.
He organized the placement of U.S. flags around Newcastle on patriotic holidays and was a member of the Honor Guard for the funerals of numerous veterans.
He enjoyed NASCAR, watching football and fishing for walleye in Minnesota.
John is survived by his wife, Jenelle; son, David of South Dakota; sister, Linda (Bob) Grams of Wisconsin; niece, Lisa (Forrest) Pike of Wisconsin; and his very special furry friend, Abby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edith Larsen; brother, Ken; mother- and father-in-law, David and Alice Williams; and brother-in-law, Jeff Williams.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in John’s name at First State Bank, P.O. Box 910, Newcastle, WY 82701.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
