Former Gillette resident Dallas Jacob Mitchell, 28, of Riverton died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in a work-related accident.
A memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton.
He was born Aug. 22, 1992, in Torrington to Darrell Mitchell III and Randi Santistevan.
He grew up in Gillette, where he was in Boy Scouts. He was on the high school swimming team and graduated from Campbell County High School with the class of 2010. After graduation he moved to Riverton.
He was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He married Kelsey Frazier on Oct. 19, 2011, in Riverton.
He worked as a lead welder for Wasatch Rail Repair in Shoshoni.
Mr. Mitchell loved his family, welding, mechanics, doing things with his hands, taking things apart and putting them back together, camping, hiking, playing PlayStation, going to Thermopolis and taking a yearly vacation somewhere. He also drove and worked on derby cars.
“Dallas was the only one who could make his kids roll in fits of laughter and he may have been one person to the world, but he was my person," said Mrs. Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Kelsey Mitchell; children, Ryan Little, Micheal Little, Elizabeth Frazier, Areo Mitchell and Blaiz Mitchell; mother and stepfather, Randi and Randy Pogue; father, Darrell Mitchell III; grandparents, Cindy Haas and Jim and Gail Santistevan; brother, Mason Pogue; and sisters, Megan Smith and Kristen Lambsdown.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and an uncle.
Memorials may be made to the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main St., Riverton, WY 82501. Flowers sent to Davis Funeral Home for his service also would be appreciated.
On-line condolences may be made to the family at TheDavisFuneralHome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
