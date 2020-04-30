John David ‘Jack’ Burger Sr.
John David “Jack” Burger Sr., 85, of Gillette died Friday, April 24, 2020, of natural causes at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Oct. 13, 1934, the youngest son of Earle Leigh Burger and Doris Mae (Bullock) Burger in Gary, Indiana.
He married Glenda Rae Griffith in August 1955, and from this union came seven children. They divorced in 1969, and he met the love of his life, Peggy Joy Lamberg Lee, on July 4, 1976, who had two children from a previous marriage.
She died in 1989, and he still mourned her death after 30 years. His stepchildren still treasure their memories of him.
Mr. Burger Sr. served in the U.S. Army Reserves and finished his service as a staff sergeant. He was known for his patriotism and support for the armed forces.
He spent most of his working career as a dental technician and established his own business, Burger Dental Studio, in 1974. He continued as a dental technician, specializing in crowns and bridges, until his retirement in the spring of 2012 when he moved to Wyoming.
He made dozens of friends at the Campbell County Senior Center and was well known for his gentle nature and quick smile.
He often went to a local florist and picked up flowers that were too old to sell, but still had plenty of life and beauty left in them. He brought them to the Senior Center and gave them to his friends. This little act of kindness didn’t cost him a dime, but it was an invaluable gift of kindness to the recipients.
Mr. Burger Sr. was part of the Lion’s Club for more than 27 years, having begun his affiliation in 1993 in Indiana. He loved to participate in fundraiser breakfasts and turkey shoots local chapters sponsored.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and watched every game he could. He was known for his Cubs jacket and battery-powered flashing Cubs baseball cap.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Charles; sister, Jane; son, Donald; and daughter, Cynthia.
He is survived by his sons, John Jr., Raymond and Jeffery; daughters, Laura Barrow and Kathryn Fadely; stepson, Darin Lee; stepdaughter, Dawn Lee Marciniak; 27 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.
He will be missed by many friends in Gillette and Moorcroft.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
