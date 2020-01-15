Melvin L. Curtis, 73, of Casper went to heaven after a courageous battle with cancer Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
He was born in Wall, South Dakota, on Feb. 22, 1946, to Harold and Stella Curtis. He grew up in Milesville, South Dakota.
He married Carole Sorlie in Deadwood, South Dakota, in 1964, and soon after they started their family while Melvin was working the gold mines in Deadwood.
He moved his family to Gillette in 1968, and started his career in the oil field industry. Oil field was his life, and throughout his career he lived and worked in several states. The couple divorced in 1996.
In 2003, he married Donna Weigel in Las Vegas, Nevada. They retired in 2013. They spent their summers in Wyoming and their winters in Arizona until his health deteriorated in the fall of 2019.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Donna; three daughters, Lori (Brian) Mensing of Gillette, Jolene (Rich) Hallcroft of Sheridan and Angie (Kevin) Taylor of Gillette; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Karlene (Richard) Chruszch of Belfield, North Dakota, and Kim (John) Hudson of Pierre, South Dakota; five stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Deloris (Floyd) Luken of Mineola, Texas, Esther (Harry) Leeper of Gillette, JoAnn (Butch) Sanders of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Patty (Gary) Senier of Story; brother, Richard (Marcia) Curtis of Rawlins; several nieces and nephews; and Donna’s parents, Vernon and Clara Weigel of Minot, North Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Stella Curtis; brother, Harold Curtis Jr.; grandparents, Edgar and Blanche Curtis; and great-granddaughter, Morgan Holland.
Graveside services will be in Philip, South Dakota, on May 16, followed by a celebration of life to be held in Rapid City, South Dakota.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
