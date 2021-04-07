On Monday, April 5, 2021, Vincent Edward “Ed” Porter’s valiant 18-month battle with cancer came to an end. He was 69.
Graveside services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle. Everyone is welcome to attend. The family welcomes everyone to join them to share memories after graveside services at the Masonic Lodge in Newcastle.
Ed was born to Dan and Fern Porter on May 11, 1951. He spent his childhood in Newcastle until he was a senior in high school, when the family moved to Gillette. Ed graduated from Campbell County High School in 1969.
In school, Ed participated in band, wrestling and swimming. After high school, he attended WyoTech. After his time at WyoTech, Ed joined the Wyoming National Guard, where he completed basic training in Fort Ord, California.
Ed spent time coaching youth sports, water skiing, hunting and fishing.
In 1977, Ed married Deby Lynch. With this union, he gained a daughter, Heather. Together, Ed and Deby had a daughter, Christy. The couple later divorced.
In 1982, Ed met and married Cindy Genoff. The couple had two children: a son, Tyler, and a daughter, Sarah.
Ed became a master plumber (for more than 40 years), worked in construction and also worked in oil and gas. Due to his work, Ed and his family lived across Wyoming in Newcastle, Powell, Pine Haven and Moorcroft.
In 2008, Ed and Cindy moved to the Porter Family Ranch in Newcastle. Ed spent a great deal of time building their home. After spending several years commuting to Gillette daily for work from Newcastle, Ed entered retirement in 2018.
Ed always enjoyed spending time with his family, both immediate and extended, and many stories and laughs were shared at these gatherings. Ed lit up any room he entered with his sense of humor, laugh and smile. However, if you saw Ed’s lip start quivering and he told you to “skip it,” you knew there was no room for jokes.
Ed is survived by his wife, Cindy of Newcastle; daughters, Heather (Gerey) Dillinger and Sarah (Travis) Bruns of Gillette, and Christy (John Schlautmann) Porter of Sparks, Nevada; grandchildren, Drew (Kirsten), Chase, Isabelle (Cruz), Kylie (Kenyan), Kaelin, Shelby, Cody, Ty, Sophie, Dominick, Karter, Landri, Kam and Ezra; brothers, Mike Porter and Danny (Sandy) Porter; sisters, Kathie (Gene) Morgan, Ruth Liggett and Sandy (Jake) Clouse; mother-in-law, Iris Genoff; sisters-in-law, Vickie (Harley) Greve and Tina (Ingrid) Genoff; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his two favorite dogs, Daisy and Lilly.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tyler Porter; father-in-law, Louie Genoff; and sister, Mary McGlaughlin.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 355, Newcastle, WY 82701.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.