Wanda "Dee" Carroll, 68, of Gillette, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at home, after fighting a valiant and brave battle with cancer.
Vigil with rosary begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 with luncheon to follow also at St. Matthew's. Burial at the Alva Cemetery (10 miles east of Hulett) at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Dee was born Jan. 18, 1955, to Nina Mae Watts and George Malven Watts Jr., in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. She spent her youth running the hills with her five siblings, Sandy, Melvin, Jim, Rene and Mae and helping on their ranch near Devils Tower.
After her junior year of high school, she met her loving husband, Peter Kim Carroll.
Whether an administrator, banker, florist (Dee's Greenhouse), or innkeeper (Lytle Creek Inn B&B), Mrs. Carroll was loving and fearless all wrapped up in one gentle lady. She treasured the land, her home, and the peace of the countryside and mountains.
Mrs. Carroll's hospitality knew no limits as she always had enough love for another soul, a cup of coffee, a delicious warm meal, a comfortable bed, and above all a greeting of joy and laughter to let you know you were most welcome. She was always researching her next endeavor or how she could most effectively accommodate the palettes that came her way.
Mrs. Carroll was gracious and a giving soul to those in need. One of her last wishes for her family was to keep her charities going, especially for those assisting children.
Mrs. Carroll loved flowers and gardening, running her businesses; baking and cooking, watching the birds, her canine pals, camping, or sitting by the ocean. She cherished her family and friends.
Dee is survived by her husband of 49 years, Deacon Kim; children, Christopher J. Carroll, Sabrina M. Rossi, and Joshua L. Carroll; and many grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessings in a Backpack. Memorials can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 or St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 900 Butler Spaeth Road, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
