Pattie Stearman, 89, passed away unexpectedly April 24, 2021. She was living at the Legacy Living Center at the time of her death. Prior to that, she was living with her daughter, Kathy Stearman, in Gillette.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Pat was born to Virgie and Charlie Hoppe on Sept. 27, 1931, in Hobbs, New Mexico, and she moved to Humpreys, Oklahoma, at the age of 11. She graduated from Altus High School in Altus, Oklahoma, in 1950 and continued her education at Ft. Worth (Texas) Business School.
Pat met the love of her life, Al (Alvin) Stearman, while attending Humpreys Middle School. They were married Dec. 22, 1950, at First Baptist Church in Altus and were married for 58 years.
Pat met her savior at the age of 10 and was baptized together with her Daddy at the First Baptist Church in Eunice, New Mexico. Pat and Al joined Antelope Valley Baptist Church when they first moved back to Gillette. They were very active in the church until Pat was unable to attend.
Pat and her sister, Pauline, loved to sing hymns together. Pat sang alto and Pauline sang soprano. Sometimes they would even include the whole family to join in singing around the piano.
Pat's Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers she loved to paint. Iris and lilies were her favorites. Pat also was an avid reader. You could find her sitting in her chair with a book and her sweet dog in her lap.
Pat's life will forever be cherished by her daughter, Kathy Stearman of Gillette; granddaughter, Sarah (Nate) Renner and children, Axton and Kennedy; grandson, Jesse Dennis and son, Christian; and by her sisters, Pauline (Polly) Morgan of Oklahoma City and Rieta Selberg of Germantown, Tennessee.
She also will be missed by many nieces and nephews, Jenny (John) Jensen of Lipan, Texas, Steve (Annette) Morgan of Spring, Texas, Kim (Jeff) Wilmes of Altus, Barbara (Tripp) Brown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, John M. (Tina) Selberg of Germantown, Jim (Melinda) Selberg of Germantown, David (Melinda) Selberg of Germantown and their families.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Stearman; her daughters, Rieta Stearman Dennis and Sharon Stearman; son, Chuck Stearman; son-in-law, Mike Dennis; sister, Ruth Kizziar; and brothers-in-law, Ralph Morgan, Don Kizziar and John R. Selberg.
The family requests that memorials be made in Pattie’s name to Campbell County Public Library. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
