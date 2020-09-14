Dickie D. Conzelman, 73, of rural Hulett passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Greater Hulett Community Center in Hulett. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Dick was born April 12, 1947, in Spearfish, South Dakota, the youngest of six children to Glenn Conzelman and Effie Mae (Lawrence) Conzelman.
He attended a rural school through the eighth grade and graduated from Hulett High School in 1965. Dick enlisted in the U.S. Navy and left in a blizzard on April 19, 1966, arriving in Denver 12 hours AWOL.
In 1967 while home on leave from Vietnam, he married his high school sweetheart, Evva L. (Lynn) Hauber, on Aug. 16. They were together only 45 days the first year of marriage because Dick was deployed on another tour in Vietnam.
In August 1968, Dick was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and Lynn spent a year there with him.
After being honorably discharged in October 1969, Dick went to work for the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Sundance for a year and then transferred to Gillette.
Later he worked at a coal mine and then became the shop foreman for Campbell County Road and Bridge for 15 years. He retired in 1995, and they moved to their ranch on Barlow Canyon to live the peaceful life of ranchers.
Dick always had his dog on the back of the four-wheeler, spent many hours attending grandson’s sports, hosting family “Redneck Games” and lived every day to the fullest.
Riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle or spending the evening in Deadwood was about as close to “traveling” as he enjoyed. He and his ’65 Mustang and the ’64 Galaxy attended several area car shows.
He truly lived by the motto: “ALL YOU ARE GONNA GET OUT OF LIFE IS WHAT YOU EAT, DRINK AND ENJOY.”
Dick is survived by his wife, Lynn; son, Billy (Rita) Conzelman; daughter, Shannon (Mike) Conzelman Boint; grandsons, Andrew Boint, Jacob Boint, Corbin Conzelman and Conner Conzelman; brother, Dean Conzelman; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Effie Conzelman; grandparents Conzelman and grandparents Lawrence; brother, Paul Conzelman; sister, Clara Lu Conzelman Frisbee; sisters-in-law, Jean Conzelman and Janet Conzelman; brother-in-law, Harry Frisbee; and an infant sister and brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roy Montgomery American Legion Post 80 or the New Haven Community Building Fund.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
