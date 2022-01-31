Former Gillette resident, Nellie Mae (Berry) Davis died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Powder River Manor in Broadus, Montana, where she had lived for a year and a half.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Broadus.
Burial will take place before the funeral service on Friday at 11 a.m. at Capitol Cemetery in Capitol, Montana. Funeral services begin at noon Friday at the Camp Crook Community Center in Camp Crook, South Dakota.
Mrs. Davis was born April 26, 1934, the second of two daughters to William and Lilly Berry. She grew up in the Sheep Mountains of Carter County helping her parents on the ranch with the household chores and livestock. She was especially fond of herding sheep, riding horses, and spending periods of time at “sheep camp.”
She attended school at various country schools near Chimney Rock and Belle Tower. She attended high school at Carter County High School, graduating in 1951. She especially enjoyed her participation in majorettes while in high school.
After graduation, she attended Black Hills Teachers College and taught school in the Carter County area for several years. She then decided to go back to college and attended Eastern Montana College where she studied business. She put that education to use when she went to work for Northern Tank Line in Miles City. When her parents needed extra help on the ranch with a bad winter, she moved home to the ranch to help.
She married Charles Davis Dec. 12, 1965. They moved off the Berry Ranch in 1978 and continued ranching and farming near Box Elder. They moved closer to Ekalaka in 1985 and both worked at jobs in town. She enjoyed taking care of her milk cows and provided plenty of milk and cream to people around Ekalaka. She also spent several years working in the Carter County Treasurer’s office.
In 1988, they moved to Gillette, where they spent the rest of their lives together. They loved Gillette and developed many wonderful friendships and hobbies. She had beautiful gardens and flowers, and her family could always enjoy fresh veggies in the summer. She was also one of the best candy makers around with everything from fudge and divinity to the best peanut brittle on earth. It will be a treasure that will be greatly missed by her kids and grandkids.
Mrs. Davis found great pleasure in a pleasant afternoon visiting with friends and family, and she especially enjoyed when she would get to go watch her kids and grandkids in their activities. She attended many musical programs, sporting activities and church services with family.
She is survived by her daughters, Carla Herzog of Broadus and Nadine Elmore of Ekalaka, Montana; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; and sister, Josephine Roadifer.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting stevensonandsons.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
