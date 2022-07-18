It is with great sadness that our daughter and friend, Kari Purinton, 65, passed away.
Memorial services begin at noon Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Cornerstone Church of God, 406 S. Brooks Ave., with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating.
Kari was born Sept. 18, 1956, in Worland, Wyoming, to Dale and Ann Purinton. In 1959, the family moved to her beloved Red Lodge, Montana.
Upon graduating high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Army and served her country proudly. After being honorably discharged, Kari moved to Gilbert, Arizona, to work for AT&T.
In 2005, she moved to Gillette where she worked for Qwest. Kari missed her father deeply so she took this job in the town he resided. After retiring as a manager from Qwest in 2009, she went on to experience other career opportunities which included obtaining a CDL, teaching people obtaining their CDLs, working in the oil field, and transporting her beloved railroaders.
She was known for her positivity and her strong faith even through her courageous battle with multiple cancers. These attributes helped her win and overcome her battles.
Kari thrived on volunteering for the NFR, 4-H and open horse shows, and the National High School Finals Rodeo. She just knew how to connect with people. Kari had a love for horses which she and her father shared deeply.
Kari was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Purinton (1982); stepmother, Jeri Purinton (2002); and brothers, Chad (2016) and Kip Purinton (2003).
Kari is survived by her father, Dale Purinton of Gillette; uncle, Keith (Frances) Purinton; and stepbrother, Tom (Deb) Hileman.
Though Kari never had children of her own, she had a multitude of children she would consider as her own. Kari will be missed deeply by all that knew her in any walk of her life. Her kind and generous spirit touched all that were privileged to cross paths with her.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
