Don Dickson, 51, of Gillette entered into heaven Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, with his wife and brother at his side.
A celebration of life begins at 10 a.m. Friday at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating with burial taking place at 1 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Don was born Sept. 3, 1969, in Sheridan, the youngest child of Eva Jane (Dunn) and Chester Charles Dickson Sr.
Don was educated at Highland Park and Holy Name Catholic School, Central Junior High and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1988. Post-secondary, he attended Sheridan College and studied diesel mechanics.
He spent several years in Colorado before settling in Gillette, where he worked for his brother, Chet, at TruGreen, then was employed at Nelson Brothers on the blasting crew.
Around 2003, Don started his career at Cordero Rojo, where he held many positions, ending as a pit mechanic. While at the mine he was a member of the EMRT team for the A crew. Don formed many friendships on the A and D crews, which he considered his work family.
In January 2006, Don met Stacey Nannemann and they were married June 9, 2006, in Gillette. At this time Don entered his role as a father to Stacey’s two children, Tavia and Skyler. Joining the family a few years later were sons Daniel and Dylan.
Don’s ultimate joy was being Papa to grandsons Emmett and Cort. He was most relaxed in the mountains, at the family cabin near Hazelton Peak, riding UTVs, exploring and fishing with his sons.
While growing up, Don enjoyed fishing and hunting in the Big Horn Mountains above Sheridan. Don loved the water and enjoyed taking the boat to various lakes around Wyoming and South Dakota.
Together the family made many memories with annual spring-break trips to the southwest coast of Florida. Family was important to Don, and he often took advantage of his time traveling to work to call his dad, siblings and nephews. He was a great brother who valued his connection with his siblings.
Don cherished watching his boys in their sports activities. As a devoted husband, Don loved and cherished his wife by spending much of his spare time spoiling her by doing shopping, cooking, household chores and delighting in doing so.
Mechanics was a passion of Don’s in research and practice of repairing vehicles and small engines. He thrived in the challenge of figuring out a solution to a problem that most anyone would present to him, including searching for the best deal.
Don had a deep interest in history and didn’t hesitate to share his knowledge with anyone willing to listen.
Most important in Don’s life was his relationship with his Savior, Jesus Christ, through prayer, reading his Bible and daily devotional. He was a faithful servant.
He is survived by his wife, Stacey; children, Daniel and Dylan, Tavia (Lane) Nielsen and Skyler Skaggs; grandsons, Emmett and Cort Nielsen, all of Gillette; father, Chester (Carla) Dickson of Sheridan; brother, Chet (Lisa) Dickson of Buffalo; sister, Irene (Charlie) Case of Sheridan; in-laws Gayle (Kay) Nannemann, Scott (Cathy) Nannemann, Cory (Laurin) Nannemann, Genae (Davian) Herbig and Trent (Heidi) Nannemann; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane (Dunn) Dickson; and mother-in-law, Ginny (Barbour) Nannemann.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to assist the Dickson family with future expenses.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
