Jim Kintz, 85, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, his home in Anchorage, Alaska, with Soon, his wife of 47 years, at his side.
Born in Gillette to Ralph and Mamie “Dot” Pringle Kintz, he was raised on the family ranch south of Gillette. He graduated from Campbell County High School.
While still in high school, He and two close friends (Dale Wright and Dean Dewey) developed a love for airplanes and flying. The three 17-year old boys bought a rickety old airplane and learned to fly.
Mr. Kintz pursued this love of flying throughout his life. He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper with honorable discharge. After his service in 1958, he and lifelong friend since fourth grade, Dewey, drove the Alcan Highway to Alaska. That turned into the adventure of his long and fulfilling life.
Mr. Kintz worked for the Army Corp of Engineers as a surveyor on many major Alaska projects during the 1960s. He then developed his own engineering and land developing service having acquired heavy equipment and began purchasing and developing subdivisions in numerous areas while also devoting time to his love of flying, eventually as a commercial game guide and pilot.
He began pilot service to the Iditarod Air Force in 1993. The 2017 Iditarod IAF Handbook was dedicated to him saying, “Jim has been the hardest flying workhorse in the IAF since he began in 1993. Over the many years, Jim has mentored dozens of new pilots. Always the quiet professional, Jim set the bar for the rest of us … tougher than whalebone, and the hardest working pilot in the Iditarod Air Force. Blue skies and Godspeed.”
One very special place, among many in Alaska, was McGrath and its people.
His stories are legendary, from cat skinning in Wyoming to when he had to clear half the forest around Submarine Lake with a Leatherman saw to unstick his airplane. He flew numerous trips in his own airplane to and from the Lower 48 states over the years.
He was a man with many passions: photography, oil painting, woodworking, creating exquisite gun stalks, reading, gold mining, traveling, service to others and maintaining lifelong friendships.
While on a trip to Thailand, Mr. Kintz met the love of his life. Jim and Soon were married in 1973 in Anchorage and shared an adventurous life for 47 years.
He was a friend, mentor, teacher and hero to countless during his long and dedicated life.
Mr. Kintz was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mamie “Dot” Kintz.
He is survived by his wife, Soon; and his sister, Merna Jo Swanson of Gillette.
No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to his wife, Soon Kintz, at 3605 Arkansas Drive, Anchorage, Alaska 99517.
A full obituary and guestbook can be viewed at alaskacremation.com.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
