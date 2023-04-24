Former Gillette resident, Bruce Anthony Bacile, 66, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Villa Rica, Georgia, from a long-term illness.
A celebration of life is in Tyler, Texas, May 6. In June, his children will be taking him back to Wyoming to rest so that he can be by the mountains that he loved.
Bruce was born Sept. 27, 1956, to William Joseph Bacile and Mary Jo Andries in Tyler, Texas.
Mr. Bacile left home at the age of 17 to join the military and spent three years in Germany as a communication specialist.
In July of 1980, he met and married Ginny Lee Harris (Bacile). They lived in Texas until moving to Sheridan, Wyoming, in 1991 and a year later settled in Gillette. He then started his own business, ABM electronics. He moved to Georgia in 2020.
In his younger years, Mr. Bacile loved being on the CB radio and made many friends under his CB handle 861. Many in the community knew him to be strong in his faith and someone they could come to for advice.
In his later years he enjoyed playing poker, being in the yard gardening, and loved working on computers. His family also remembers his love of cats and his tabbouleh recipe.
Mr. Bacile left his home in Texas to come to Wyoming and never looked back. He loved Wyoming with his whole heart. The mountains and the wildlife became a part of him and he loved being able to capture them on camera.
Bruce is survived by his daughters, Amanda Messner, and Meagan Moreno; son, Brad Bacile; nine grandchildren that he loved very much and knew him as "Papa"; brother, Robert Bacile; and sister, Valarie Cowan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John David Bacile.
CB 861 has signed out for the last time.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
