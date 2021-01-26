Leo Laurence Sherrodd, 85, of Gillette died Monday, Jan. 21, 2021, after months of failing health with his wife Charlotte by his side.
He was born Aug. 31, 1935, to Cleo and Ida Sherrodd at their home on the family’s farm in Pompey’s Pillar, Montana.
After graduating from high school in Warden, Montana, he went on to earn bachelor degrees in English and Industrial Arts Education at Rocky Mountain College, where he met and then married Charlotte Langeslag in 1955.
He continued on to earn a Master’s of Education at the University of Northern Colorado and a Doctorate of Education from the University of Montana.
Thus began a long and storied career in education, serving as superintendent of several school districts in Montana before moving to Gillette, where he served as principal of Northside Elementary School.
Mr. Sherrodd loved to work with wood and was a “jack of all trades.” He drew upon those skills to open Falcon Construction and Falcon Realty in Gillette, and built his family’s home himself.
He will always be remembered as one to lend a hand to those less fortunate and could often be found offering odd jobs to those who were down on their luck.
An accomplished writer, he penned many short stories that were published in various publications and always had a book in his hand or a copy of Reader’s Digest.
His greatest joy was his family. He loved to take his family camping and often recreated at the family cabin at Keyhole. He enjoyed hunting in the Big Horns with his boys and was always ready to expound on the accomplishments of his many grandchildren of whom he was very proud. He tried never to miss a family reunion.
Farming remained in his blood and he planted well over 1,000 trees in his lifetime. He was fond of raising German shepherd dogs and could usually be found with a furry companion in his truck. He enjoyed going to auctions where he would secretly buy horses and cars and hide them from his wife.
After retirement, the couple wintered in Yuma, Arizona, for 20 years, spending summers in Gillette.
He came from a musical family and enjoyed entertaining everyone with his guitar, banjo and his memorable voice; jamming with friends and singing in choirs.
Mr. Sherrodd is survived by his wife, Charlotte; brother, Larry Sherrodd; children, Sheri Howell, Lowell Sherrodd, Mark Sherrodd and Kevin Sherrodd; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gale and Gary Sherrodd; son, Patrick Sherrodd; and one granddaughter.
He will be cremated with a scattering of ashes at the family farm, which borders the Yellowstone River.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Charlotte Sherrodd, Primrose Retirement Center, 921 Mountain Meadow Lane, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
