Wayne P. Martin, 80, of Gillette, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, unexpectedly, at his home.
His family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death.
Wayne was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Plattsburgh, New York, where he grew up on his family's dairy farm. He moved to Gillette in the late 70s where he spent the rest of his life.
Mr. Martin enjoyed fishing, camping and doing things outdoors. One of his favorite spots was at Cook Lake, in the mountains above Sundance. He loved being around family and friends and could make everybody laugh with the stories he would tell.
Wayne is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Kathy; sons, Brian, Scott and Shelby; daughters, Lyn and Brenda; as well as his extended family; and a host of loving relatives and friends.
We will all miss him more than words can say.
Condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716; at WalkerFuneralGillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
