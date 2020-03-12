Roberta Gail Tafel, 69, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
Memorial services for Mrs. Tafel begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Paul Baughman officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service, also at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
On Sept. 27, 1950, Berta was born to Bill and Furne LeClair. Legend says she was small at birth and slept in a dresser drawer.
In school she was in synchronized swimming and loved it. Even a few years ago in the city pool she was doing that floating and lifting one leg straight up thing.
Berta was a carhop during high school at A&W restaurant, earning enough money to buy herself a car so she could be a little independent and to prepare herself to leave home.
In a previous marriage, Berta was blessed with sons, Edward Lambert II and Anthony Lambert. She then began her devotion to her family.
A few years later she met J.C. and they added to the family a daughter, November, and a son, Elliott.
Berta graduated from Flint Barber College and began her 31-year career as a barber/hairstylist.
She enjoyed sports and helped coach her sons in T-ball and softball, and supported them in wrestling and karate.
Berta played softball and was the perfect teammate, never being negative and playing for the fun and camaraderie, spending time and enjoying being with others.
Bowling was another interest. She and her sister Karryn were on a team for years, and also on a team with J.C., where her only goal was to have a higher score than J.C.!
Berta loved her Calvert Park Church family.
She was a person who was counted on to do just about anything with the children or pitch in when anyone needed help. She enjoyed doing creative things such as scrapbooking, jewelry design, painting and drawing.
Berta retired and she and J.C. moved to Gillette to be close to her sons and precious grandchildren, who were the lights of her life.
Berta is survived by husband, J.C. Tafel, to whom she was married for 37 years; her children, Ed Lambert II and wife Kim, Anthony Lambert and wife Hannah, and Elliott Tafel; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Emery, Egan, Eddison and Asher; great-grandson, Carter; sisters, Karryn Lopez and husband Frank and Daneata Zarko; mother-in-law, Carol Tafel; brother-in-law, Larry Tafel and wife Cathy; sisters-in-law, Penney LeClair, Deborah LeClair and Kay Tafel; and many nieces and nephews.
She joins in heaven her parents; daughter, November; brothers, Larry and Philip LeClair; nephews, Nicholas Lopez and Jordan Kane; brother-in-law, Tom Zarko; and father-in-law, John L. Tafel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Berta’s name to benefit The Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes, barbaradaviscenter.org.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
