Daniel Delos “Danny" Coleman of Gillette went to heaven Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
A viewing will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. at Newcomers Funeral Home in Casper. The burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Casper. There will also be a reception for family at the Paradise Valley Christian Church after services.
He was born Jan. 5, 1950, to Loren Leroy Coleman and Betty Jean Coleman in Casper, Wyoming.
He married Connie Jean Gilmore Feb. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas by Elvis. Connie promised to never step on his "Blue Suede Shoes.” They found each other again after both losing their spouses. They had six wonderful years together and built a new home in Gillette. Through Dan’s great love of Connie, he found the Lord.
He owned his own heavy equipment repair business for many years in Casper. He moved to Gillette in 1988 and worked for Buckskin and Wyodak mines. He served in the Wyoming National Guard for six years.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, water skiing, spending time with his family and driving his '56 Chevy. Danny loved cars and could name any year and model of any General Motors car from the '40s, '50s, '60s and '70s. Danny loved to travel taking many trips to Mexico and fishing trips to Canada. He grew up on the family farm, west of Casper with 10 brothers and sisters. He was an active member of Gillette Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Coleman; sons, Mark (Sharon) Coleman of Gillette, and Brian Coleman; stepdaughters, Tricia (Mark) Anderson and Jacci (Doug) Martin of Casper; granddaughters, Britney (Josh) Boyer of Gillette, Ariel (Josh) Krenek of Prescott, Arizona, Kennedy and Caylee Anderson, Laney (Ray) Birkle, and Andrew Martin, all of Casper; great-grandchildren, Tabin and Tove Boyer, and Aiden and Lilly Reeves; brothers, Leonard (Cheryl) Coleman, Russ (Debby) Coleman, Marvin (Rosie) Coleman, Steve (Patty) Coleman; sisters, Susan Coleman, Jean Molyneux, Debra (Toby) Dressler, and June Ann (James) Campbell; and numerous nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great-nephews, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Grovum whom he married May 23, 1970. They had their sons, Mark in December 1970 and Brian, January, 1973. She passed away July 2013. He is also preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Edward Coleman and Leroy Coleman; and brother-in-law, John Molyneux.
In lieu flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Jason Friends. Donations can be made through Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper, Wyoming.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
